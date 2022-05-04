Left Menu

Vasundhara Raje calls clashes in Rajasthan 'a result of appeased culture' under Congress rule

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhra Raje Scindia on Tuesday targetted the state government over communal clashes that erupted over the past two months and called it a result of "appeased culture" of the Congress rule.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhra Raje Scindia (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhra Raje Scindia on Tuesday targetted the state government over communal clashes that erupted over the past two months and called it a result of "appeased culture" of the Congress rule. "After Karauli and Alwar, the incident of communal tension has now come to the fore in Chief Minister's home town, Jodhpur. Such incidents are the result of the appeased culture of the Congress-led Rajasthan government," Raje told ANI.

Her remarks came following the Jodhpur and Karauli violence along with the temple demolition incident in Alwar that erupted in Rajasthan over the past two months. The clashes started on Monday night between two communities over hoisting different flags at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle in Jodhpur, resulting in stone-pelting after Eid prayers. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

A total of 97 people have been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incidents in Jodhpur.As a precautionary measure, the Jodhpur district administration suspended all mobile internet services in the area till further notice along with the imposition of a curfew from 1 pm on Tuesday to May 4 midnight, according to an official order. In Karauli, violence broke out after the stone-pelting incident took place at a religious procession in April this year, while a 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers at Sarai Mohalla, Rajgarh in the Alwar district last month.

Besides the Shiva temple, 86 shops and homes were also demolished by bulldozers in the Alwar district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

