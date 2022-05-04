Left Menu

Chandigarh receives fresh splash of rain

Early showers in parts of Chandigarh on Wednesday morning, was welcomed by the residents who were facing severe heatwaves conditions for the past few days.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 13:39 IST
Chandigarh receives fresh splash of rain
A visual from Chandigarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Early showers in parts of Chandigarh on Wednesday morning, was welcomed by the residents who were facing severe heatwaves conditions from the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, had predicted the widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (40-50 kmph)over Western Himalayan Region from May 3 to May 5; and isolated hailstorms over the region from May 3 - May 4.

Soon after the heatwave spell subsided across the country on Monday, the IMD issued a yellow warning for Northwest India due to a Western Disturbance. Senior scientist of IMD, RK Jenamani had told about the probability of the heatwave is over in most parts of India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, while in West Rajasthan and Vidarbha, the chances of a heatwave remain constant although a major heatwave spell was over.

On Monday, the IMD had already predicted active western disturbances and wind patterns in Delhi, Lucknow, and Jaipur and stated that the temperature will not rise for the next 6-7 days. "It is a big relief after such a big spell. A heatwave cannot be formed till May 7. We will be able to predict the exact situation after May 7 after analysing however the temperature goes. But right now the condition seems to be good in May," Jenamani added further.

The national weather forecasting agency had already predicted a decrease in temperature in the isolated parts of North India on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022