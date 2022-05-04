Chandigarh receives fresh splash of rain

Early showers in parts of Chandigarh on Wednesday morning, was welcomed by the residents who were facing severe heatwaves conditions from the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, had predicted the widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (40-50 kmph)over Western Himalayan Region from May 3 to May 5; and isolated hailstorms over the region from May 3 - May 4.

Soon after the heatwave spell subsided across the country on Monday, the IMD issued a yellow warning for Northwest India due to a Western Disturbance. Senior scientist of IMD, RK Jenamani had told about the probability of the heatwave is over in most parts of India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, while in West Rajasthan and Vidarbha, the chances of a heatwave remain constant although a major heatwave spell was over.

On Monday, the IMD had already predicted active western disturbances and wind patterns in Delhi, Lucknow, and Jaipur and stated that the temperature will not rise for the next 6-7 days. "It is a big relief after such a big spell. A heatwave cannot be formed till May 7. We will be able to predict the exact situation after May 7 after analysing however the temperature goes. But right now the condition seems to be good in May," Jenamani added further.

The national weather forecasting agency had already predicted a decrease in temperature in the isolated parts of North India on Sunday. (ANI)

