Europe will buy Russian oil via third countries -RIA cites Russian lawmaker
Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 13:44 IST
Europe will continue buying Russian oil via third countries once it introduces an embargo, RIA news agency cited Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of Russian upper house's international affairs committee, as saying on Wednesday.
The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia, as well as sanctioning Russia's top bank and banning Russian broadcasters from European airwaves.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Union's
- Russia
- European
- Europe
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russians fight in streets of Ukrainian town
U.S. seeks to seize superyacht in Fiji from suspected Russian owner
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
How the image of a besieged and victimised Russia came to be so ingrained in the country’s psyche
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine says 'Battle of Donbas' begins with Russian attacks all along front