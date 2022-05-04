EU's oil sanctions proposal does not guarantee Hungary's energy security - government spokesman

Hungary sees no plans or guarantees in the European Union's oil sanctions proposals on how a transition period could be managed, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said.

"We do not see any plans or guarantees on how a transition could be managed based on the current proposals, and how Hungary's energy security would be guaranteed," Kovacs said in an emailed reply to Reuters on Wednesday.

