Exploring options to hold limb fitment camps to help soldiers, civilians injured in Ukraine war: Jaipur Foor USA Chairman

Amid the ongoing Ukraine war, Jaipur Foot USA is looking at possibilities to hold limb fitment camps for needy soldiers and civilians injured in the conflict.

Jaipur Foor USA Chairman Prem Bhandari along with Joint Secretary, Jaipur Foot USA Nishant Garg met the Consul General of Ukraine in New York Oleksii Holubov on Tuesday.

They also met New York City's Commissioner for International Affairs Edward Mermelstein, Deputy Commissioner- Trade, Investment, and Innovation for New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan, and General Counsel for the Mayor's Office for International Affairs Sarah Friedman.

During the initial meeting, Bhandari raised the issue of the possibility of organizing Jaipur Foot camps to help soldiers and civilians injured in the Ukraine war.

Bhandari said that given the current circumstances that may make holding camps in Ukraine difficult, the organization will explore options to hold a pilot project for such camps in countries neighboring Ukraine such as Poland.

He said he discussed with Mehta the need for organizing such camps in Ukraine. Padma Bhushan awardee D R Mehta is the founder and chief patron of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the parent body of Jaipur Foot USA. So far, over 1.90 million beneficiaries of BMVSS have been fitted/provided with Jaipur Foot limb, calipers, and aids and appliances in India as well as in 33 countries of Asia, Africa, and Latin America, including through 85 international camps. The organization has been providing artificial limbs at zero to nominal cost to those in need, including children affected by armed conflicts.

Bhandari said that in line with the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the World is One Family - Jaipur Foot believes this philosophy and inculcates it in its mission of helping those in need. Jaipur Foot has zero percent administrative cost, he said, adding that ''BMVSS is a secular, non-religious, non-governmental, non-political, non-sectarian, non-regional and not for profit charitable organization set up to help the physically challenged, particularly the financially weak and underprivileged."

