Tata Power Renewables commissions 120 MW solar project in Gujarat

Tata Power Renewable Energy has commissioned a 120 MW solar project in Mesanka, Gujarat.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned the solar project, which will produce 305247 MWh annually for Gujarat Government (GUVNL), a company statement said.

In the installation, approximately 3.81 lakhs modules were used and the project will reduce up to 1.03 lakh ton CO2 annually, the statement added.

A thin-film glass-on-glass modules of various wattages and harnesses of capacity 440Wp to 460Wp have been used in the project.

''We are proud to announce the commissioning of the 120 MW solar project at Mesanka, Gujarat within a short span of five months.

''We have solidified our position as a major renewable energy player with unmatched prowess across the solar Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) value chain and are committed to continuing our steadfast efforts to help India achieve its clean energy goals,'' said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

With this addition of 120 MW, the renewables capacity in operation for Tata Power now stands at 3,520 MW with 2,588 MW of Solar and 932 MW of Wind.

Tata Power's total Renewable capacity is 4,920 MW including 1,400 MW of Renewable projects under various stages of implementation.

