NHAI undertakes port-led development to connect JNPT with hinterland road network

The Minister said the projects catering to huge traffic volumes of approximately 48 lakhs will substantially  reduce the travel time as well as vehicle operating cost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:54 IST
The two grade separators at Karal Phata and Gavan Phata will also speed up lane interchange and connect the national and state roads, the Minister added. Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficeOfNG)
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has said guided by vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to provide enhanced connectivity between the ports and the domestic production and consumption centres across the country, our government is committed for port led development through construction of world class road network.

In a series of tweets Shri Gadkari informed that National Highways Authority of India has undertaken upgradation and improvement of NH-4B (New NH-348, 548) and SH-54 (New NH-348A) at a cost of approximately ₹ 3,500 Crore through multiple road linkage projects connecting JNPT(Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) with the hinterland road network.

The Minister said the projects catering to huge traffic volumes of approximately 48 lakhs will substantially reduce the travel time as well as vehicle operating cost. He said it will bolster the economic development of the region owing to growth of exports and connectivity with Navi Mumbai International Airport. The two grade separators at Karal Phata and Gavan Phata will also speed up lane interchange and connect the national and state roads, the Minister added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

