Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 15:01 IST
Guar seed prices on Wednesday declined by Rs 128 to Rs 6,096 per 10 quintals in the futures trade amid increasing supplies from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for May delivery fell by Rs 128 or 2.06 per cent to Rs 6,096 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 40,690 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

