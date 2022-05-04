Left Menu

17 IFS officers to retire in Uttarakhand by end of 2022        

Seventeen Indian Forest Service officers in Uttarakhand are going to retire by the end of 2022 leading to shortage of officers which may make it difficult for the department to manage 36 forest divisions and two tiger reserves in the state.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 04-05-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 15:09 IST
17 IFS officers to retire in Uttarakhand by end of 2022        
  • Country:
  • India

Seventeen Indian Forest Service officers in Uttarakhand are going to retire by the end of 2022 leading to shortage of officers which may make it difficult for the department to manage 36 forest divisions and two tiger reserves in the state. The state has sanction for 107 IFS officers, out of whom 90 are in service at present and 17 are due to retire by the end of 2022. The sudden shortage of IFS officers may make it difficult to manage the forest area spread over 38,000 square kms that is divided into 36 forest divisions and two tiger reserves -- Corbett and Rajaji, forest department sources said. Uttarakhand forest minister Subodh Uniyal admitted that the shortage may occasion some difficulties, but said the government has a mechanism to deal with such situations. ''To deal with situations like these we have decided to send our requisitions for IFS officers to the Union Public Service Commission in advance,'' Uniyal said.

The state will deal with the shortage of Provincial Forest Service officers also by sending for requisitions in advance to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commision, he said.

There should be a proportionate allocation of IFS and PFS officers in Uttarakhand every year, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022