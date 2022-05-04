Cheniere Energy reports quarterly loss on higher costs

Liquefied natural gas producer Cheniere Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by a jump in operating costs and expenses.

The Houston-based company's net loss attributable to common stockholders was $865 million, or $3.41 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a profit of $393 million, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)