2-day national coir conclave from May 5

To chalk out an action-plan to develop the coir industry in the country, a two-day national coir conclave is being held here from May 5. The action-plan includes attracting manufacturers to produce value-added coir products for the domestic market. Another major objective of the conclave is to create a platform for discussion and interaction between the Central and State/UTs on the industry, said Coir Board chairman Kuppuramu. Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane would be the chief guest of 'Enterprise India National Coir Conclave'. Union Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma would interact with the State Ministers and key officials in-charge of the Coir/ Industries Department, the board chairman said. The deliberations would be on the issues, challenges and opportunities in the coir sector, he said. The conclave would be an ideal platform for sharing the innovative ideas of representatives with the Union Minister and senior officials in the Ministry of MSME, he said. Other points of discussions include need for enhanced coconut cultivation and production of coconut, increase in husk utilisation, value addition in coir sector, mandatory procurement of coir products by Central/State governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)