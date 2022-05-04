Kremlin says various options under consideration to respond to EU oil ban

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia has been looking into various options as it braces for an oil embargo by the European Union.

The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia, sanctions on its top bank and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves in its toughest measures yet to punish Moscow over Ukraine.

