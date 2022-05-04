Left Menu

Cheniere Energy loads higher LNG volumes on demand surge

Cheniere's LNG revenue more doubled to $7.34 billion in the first quarter and it loaded 585 trillion British thermal unit (TBtu) of LNG volumes from 476 TBtu a year earlier. The company's shares rose 1.6% to $142.75 in premarket trade.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:19 IST
Cheniere Energy loads higher LNG volumes on demand surge
Representative Image

Liquefied natural gas producer Cheniere Energy Inc said on Wednesday it delivered 23% more LNG volumes, against the backdrop of soaring demand as buyers seek to wean themselves away from Russian gas.

U.S. gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record levels as several countries search for alternatives to Russian gas following sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

The United States has also committed to deliver additional LNG to European countries. Cheniere's LNG revenue more doubled to $7.34 billion in the first quarter and it loaded 585 trillion British thermal units (TBtu) of LNG volumes from 476 TBtu a year earlier.

The company's shares rose 1.6% to $142.75 in premarket trade. However, the Houston-based company reported a net loss compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by a jump in operating costs and expenses.

The company's net loss attributable to common stockholders was $865 million, or $3.41 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a profit of $393 million, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022