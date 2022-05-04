Massive 100% increase in budget for making NE development better: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Development of North East Region Shri Kishan Reddy today welcomed Governors and Chief Ministers of north East Region and Union Ministers of Government of India for an interactive session on issues critical to the development of the North East Region.

The event was attended by Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. B D Mishra, Governor of Manipur Shri L.A. Ganesan, CM of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, CM of Tripura Shri Biplab Kumar Dev, CM of Nagaland Shri Neiphiu Rio, CM of Manipur Shri N. Biren Singh, Union Minister for Law and Justice Shri Kiren Rijiju ji, Union Minister of State for DoNER and Cooperation, Shri B.L. Verma, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Kumari Pratima Bhowmik, Union Minister of State for labour and employment, Shri Rameshwar Teli, minister of Tourism of Mizoram, Shri Robert Romawia Royte and Minister of Tourism Sikkim, Sh B.S Panth.

Union Minister appreciated and thanked all the dignitaries for sharing key concerns and challenges of their respective States and that of the entire North East Region as a whole. He said that today's event sets a brilliant precedent in ensuring greater coordination and cooperation between the centre and States towards holistic development of the North East Region. He said that valuable insights gained through the sessions would prove to be fundamental in designing policies, programs and projects which are aligned to the ground realities of the North East Region.

Shri Kishan Reddy also said that there has been a massive 100% increase in the budget for North East. He also mentioned about the 6000 crores marked for NE States under the Oil palm Mission. He said all the issues raised have been duly noted by the officials of DoNER Ministry. He also said the upcoming G20 meeting, atleast 8 meetings must be organized in eight states and good destinations may identified for the same. He also spoke on the visits that will be made to border villages which would be coordinated by nodal officers for greater efficacy. He also shared his plan for Yoga Day and 15th August celebrations. He said 'har ghar jhanda' program should be conducted with great vigor, where every house must hoist Indian flag with pride.

He also requested proactive visits to North East Region and ensure that plan for Visit to NE and its objective is successful. This is PM's vision to ensure better development prospects for NER.

All the Chief Ministers and Governors of the NE States shared valuable insights, put forth suggestions and recommendations to overcome challenges and bottlenecks. Union Ministers attending the vent also shared their ideas and vision with respect to North East Region and issues where the central government requires to intervene.

(With Inputs from PIB)