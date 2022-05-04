EU Russian oil ban gives Germany time to find alternatives - EconMin

A proposal by the EU Commission to ban the import of Russian oil to the bloc gives Germany ample time to find alternative supplies for its Rosneft-operated refinery in Schwedt, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.

Habeck said that while Germany was taking steps to arrange alternative oil shipments to Schwedt, he could not rule out shortages in the areas it supplies, which include Berlin and eastern regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)