Slovakia, seeking exemption, wants three-year transition for EU's Russian oil embargo

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 17:04 IST
Richard Sulik Image Credit: Wikipedia

Slovakia wants a three-year transition period for it to phase in the European Union's proposed oil embargo on Russia, Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Wednesday. Slovakia, highly reliant on Russian crude supplies, supported the EU's sanctions, Sulik said, but was still seeking an exemption to give it time to secure alternative oil supplies.

The European Commission's proposed measures include phasing out supplies of Russian crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of 2022.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

