Bulgaria to seek exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, deputy PM says
Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 17:38 IST
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Bulgaria will seek an exemption if the European Union agrees to allow exemptions on an embargo on Russian oil, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev said on Wednesday.
"Bulgaria, technologically, can do without Russian oil crude, but that would push up fuel prices significantly. So, if the European Commission considers exemptions, we would like to take advantage of such exemptions," he told financial newspaper Capital in an interview.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assen Vassilev
- European Commission
- European Union
- Bulgarian
- Capital
- Bulgaria
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen to visit India next week
European Commission President to visit India on April 24-25
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to visit India next week
European Commission analysing higher 45% renewable energy target for 2030
European Commission analysing higher 45% renewable energy target for 2030