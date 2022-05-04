Left Menu

Bulgaria to seek exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, deputy PM says

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 17:38 IST
Bulgaria to seek exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, deputy PM says
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria will seek an exemption if the European Union agrees to allow exemptions on an embargo on Russian oil, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev said on Wednesday.

"Bulgaria, technologically, can do without Russian oil crude, but that would push up fuel prices significantly. So, if the European Commission considers exemptions, we would like to take advantage of such exemptions," he told financial newspaper Capital in an interview.

