Australian envoy evinces interest in tie-up with Punjab in agri, skill development

Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell on Wednesday evinced keen interest in forging collaboration with the Punjab government, especially in the field of agriculture and skill development.

Responding to O'Farrell's proposal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured him of all cooperation and support on the issue to propel the state to a high-growth trajectory by concretising plans of mutual interest, the state government said in a statement here.

A three-member Australian delegation led by O'Farrell including Member of Parliament Gurmesh Singh and Second Secretary (Political) Jack Taylor called on the chief minister here at his official residence on Wednesday afternoon, it said.

Apprising Mann of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA), O'Farrell said the IndAus ECTA is India's first bilateral trade agreement with a large, developed economy in 10 years, which aims to double the two-way trade. He mentioned that Australia's goal is to lift India into its top three export markets by 2035 and make it the third-largest outward investment destination in Asia.

O'Farrell said Punjab could be immensely benefited by forging collaboration with Australia, especially in the field of agriculture and agro-industry, as its progressive farmers have a proven track record of vast experience and expertise in food production.

Taking part in the deliberations, Mann said Punjabis due to their enterprising and resilient nature have fairly contributed to the overall socio-economic development of all the major countries across the globe including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK, USA, Italy etc. Bhagwant Mann said, “Punjab has several franchises in different parts of the world. There is a big Punjab in Vancouver, Toronto, Sydney, Auckland, besides a mini Punjab in the UK”.

Exuberating confidence over the outcome of these deliberations, the chief minister asked the visiting delegation to be in touch with his team of officers headed by Additional Chief Secretary A Venu Prasad, who was also present in the meeting, to fructify these proposals of mutual interest between both sides on the ground.

Expressing gratitude to the chief minister, O'Farrell emphasised the much-needed synergy to boost bilateral ties for the promotion of trade and business with Punjab. He assured CM Mann that their team would also proactively engage with Punjab to further strengthen their economic cooperation.

