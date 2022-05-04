Left Menu

Czech Republic in discussions on EU oil embargo exemption, prime minister says

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:03 IST
Petr Fiala Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic will seek an exemption period to the European Union's proposed embargo of Russian oil, gaining time for pipeline capacities to be increased, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to support this decision (on sanctions including oil), given the Czech Republic will have some postponement until capacity is increased in oil pipelines which can deliver oil to the Czech Republic," Fiala said.

"We are trying to get that postponement for two, maybe three years."

