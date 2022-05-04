Left Menu

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings relief from scorching heat

After sizzling under the severe heatwave for the past few weeks, parts of Delhi on Wednesday evening received rainfall providing much-needed relief to the people from the unrelenting heat.

Updated: 04-05-2022 18:16 IST
Rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings relief from scorching heat
Visuals of rain from Delhi's RK Puram area.. Image Credit: ANI
After sizzling under the severe heatwave for the past few weeks, parts of Delhi on Wednesday evening received rainfall providing much-needed relief to the people from the unrelenting heat. The India Meteorological Department has further predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 Km per hour in adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi, NCR areas, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over & adjoining areas of most places of Delhi ( ), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh, Hodal (Haryana) Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Bagpat, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Bareilly, Badayun, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD said in a tweet. However, the monsoon will commence by May 15 as per the latest predictions by the weather office.

Parts of the country have been reeling under intense heatwaves for the past few weeks with temperatures soaring high with average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius in the northwest and central India respectively. Both the regions of the country experienced the hottest April in 122 years. The intense heatwave in the past few weeks across several parts of northwest and central India has led to increased power demand.

Earlier on Monday, the IMD had issued a yellow warning for Northwest India due to a Western Disturbance, soon after the heatwave spell subsided across the country. It also predicted thunderstorm activity over Northwest and East India till May 4 and over Northeast India till May 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

