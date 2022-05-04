World News Roundup: Turkish philanthropist says political pressure led to life sentence ruling; EU targets Russian oil, banks as Ukraine says Russian offensive intensifies and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Turkish philanthropist says political pressure led to life sentence ruling

Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, who was sentenced to life in prison for trying to overthrow the government by financing protests in 2013, said on Wednesday that the ruling violated legal standards and reflected political pressure on the court. An Istanbul court sentenced Kavala last week, in a case that Europe's top court and Western powers say is politically motivated.

EU targets Russian oil, banks as Ukraine says Russian offensive intensifies

The EU proposed its toughest sanctions yet against Russia on Wednesday, including a phased oil embargo, as Kyiv said Moscow was intensifying its offensive in eastern Ukraine and close Russian ally Belarus announced large-scale army drills. Nearly 10 weeks into a war that has killed thousands, uprooted millions, and flattened cities and towns in eastern and southern Ukraine, Ukraine's defense ministry said Moscow had carried out nearly 50 airstrikes on Tuesday alone.

Kremlin dismisses speculation Putin to declare war on Ukraine on May 9

The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed speculation that President Vladimir Putin planned to declare war against Ukraine and declare a national mobilization on May 9 when Russia commemorates the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two. Putin has so far characterized Russia's actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation", not a war. But Western politicians and some Russian watchers have speculated that he could be preparing for a major announcement next Monday with a range of possible scenarios ranging from an outright declaration of war to a declaration of victory.

Pope, Japan PM, discusses hopes for a nuclear-free world

Pope Francis and the prime minister of Japan, the only country to be hit by atomic bombs, met on Wednesday and discussed their common hope for a world free of nuclear weapons.

Francis and Fumio Kishida met for about half an hour in a receiving room of the Vatican's audience hall just before Francis held his general audience for thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.

Burundi says 10 of its peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack

Burundi's military said on Wednesday that 10 of its African Union (AU) peacekeepers were killed in an attack on their base in Somalia, while a security source in the region and a Mogadishu-based source said dozens were dead. Burundi state television quoted army spokesperson Floribert Biyereke saying that 25 other soldiers were wounded in Tuesday's raid on a camp near the village of El Baraf in central Somalia, while 20 "al Shabaab terrorists" were also killed.

N.Korea fires a ballistic missile as South prepares for new president

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea and Japan said, about a week after Pyongyang vowed to develop its nuclear forces "at the fastest possible speed". The North's 14th known weapons test this year comes days before the South's new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, takes office on May 10. The North's last test, on April 16, involved a new tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting its nuclear capability.

EU proposes Russian oil ban to make Putin 'pay high price' for Ukraine

The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia, sanctions on its top bank and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves in its toughest measures yet to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine. The EU's sixth round of sanctions, if agreed by member states, would be a watershed for the world's largest trading bloc, which is dependent on Russian oil and gas and must find alternative supplies just as energy prices are spiking.

The Vatican preparing for the possibility of women Swiss Guards

The new barracks of the Vatican Swiss guards will be built to accommodate female members if Pope Francis or his successors allow women to join the elite and colorfully dressed force. Officials of the Swiss foundation that is raising the estimated 45 million Swiss Francs ($46 million) to replace the current 150-year-old barracks signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vatican's Secretary of State on Wednesday.

Russian Orthodox Church scolds Pope Francis after 'Putin's altar boy' remark

The Russian Orthodox Church scolded Pope Francis on Wednesday for using the wrong tone after he urged Patriarch Kirill not to become the Kremlin's "altar boy", cautioning the Vatican that such remarks would hurt dialogue between the churches. Francis told Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Kirill, who has given the Ukraine war his backing, "cannot become [President Vladimir] Putin's altar boy".

'Yo! Get up and vote!' rapper tells Kenyans - but many don't care

A lollipop dangling from his mouth and two silver chains from his neck, Valentine Ndalo threw his hands in the air and swung his dreadlocks as Octopizzo, one of Kenya's hottest artists, rapped about the celebrity high life. The concert in the western Kenyan city of Eldoret was part of Octopizzo's "Umechukua" campaign, aimed at convincing young people to vote in August elections that will choose a successor to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta and thousands of local and national representatives.

