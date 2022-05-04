Left Menu

Indonesia's palm oil export ban does not threaten EU supply -producers

Indonesia's ban on palm oil products does not raise concern for the supply of the European Union market as the bloc has reserves for several weeks, EU vegetable oil group FEDIOL said on Tuesday. The world's top palm oil producer last week imposed an export ban on raw materials for cooking oil, including several products such as refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein (RBD), crude and refined palm oil, in an attempt to lower cooking oil prices.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:37 IST
Indonesia's palm oil export ban does not threaten EU supply -producers

Indonesia's ban on palm oil products does not raise concern for the supply of the European Union market as the bloc has reserves for several weeks, EU vegetable oil group FEDIOL said on Tuesday.

The world's top palm oil producer last week imposed an export ban on raw materials for cooking oil, including several products such as refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein (RBD), crude and refined palm oil, in an attempt to lower cooking oil prices. The EU imports about 335,000 tonnes of crude palm oil from Indonesia on average per month, representing over 40% of total crude palm oil imports, FEDIOL said.

It also imports from other origins, including Malaysia, Papua New Guinea and some Latin American countries. "There are currently 4-6 weeks of palm oil volumes available in European storage facilities and the temporary decision by the Indonesian government does not give rise to concern for the supply on the European market in the short term," FEDIOL said.

In a separate statement, the organisation had said earlier that sunflower oil supplies had improved in the EU over the past weeks as producers adapted to the shortfall in Ukrainian supplies and some sunflower oil had arrived by rail and truck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022