Goyal asks officials to identify land for 'tourist craft village' in Haridwar

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has asked officials to identify land for a 'tourist craft village' where artisans can showcase their work to the domestic and international visitors in Haridwar.

He said that this kind of initiative will extend the stay of the tourists and generate a virtuous cycle of economic activity.

Goyal asked this while chairing a review meeting with the district officials at Haridwar about Aspirational District Programme.

He also suggested that an APEDA-certified lab should be set up in Uttarakhand to engender the credibility of the organic products.

''The Union minister suggested that an intensive drive should be taken up to enrol eligible farmers under the PM-KISAN Yojana,'' an official statement said.

