Arunachal to roll out initiatives for encouraging new start-ups

The Arunachal Pradesh government will soon launch a policy to encourage and incentivise new start-ups and ventures in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on Wednesday. With the rollout of the initiatives, at least 500 young entrepreneurs would be supported in just one year, Mein said.

The deputy chief minister was inaugurating a 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar' (administration at your doorsteps) mega as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations at Lekang circle in Namsai district.

"Not only will our youth get the opportunity to contribute to our growing economy through the policy, but will become job creators instead of job seekers," Mein said.

To give a fillip to entrepreneurship and generate employment in the state, the deputy chief minister said that allocations have been enhanced in schemes.

The allocation for the 'Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swavlamban Yojana' was raised from Rs 40 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 50 crore in 2022-23, while for the 'Chief Minister Paryatan Yojana' it was increased from Rs 4 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 8 crore in 2022-23, an official communiqué said. The 'Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swalamban Yojana' encourages unemployed youth to gain access to low-cost capital for entrepreneurship and the 'Chief Minister Paryatan Vikas Yojana' provides a subsidy up to Rs 5 lakh to unemployed youths to open a restaurant, run a tour operator agency, establish hotels, homestays, and purchase adventure equipment. The allocation for conducting 'Sarkar Aap Ke Dwar', a flagship scheme of the government, has been increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 7.5 crore in the 2022-23 state budget, he said.

"The government will launch three new verticals - Atmanirbhar Plantation Scheme, Atmanirbhar Pashupalan Yojana, Atmanirbhar Matsyapalan Yojana which will result in improved nutritional security and enhancement of the income of farmers, " he pointed out.

