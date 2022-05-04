Mandaviya asks plastic industry to prepare growth strategy for next 25 years

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday asked the plastic industry to prepare a growth strategy for the next 25 years and assured government's full support.

The minister was addressing a function organised by Plastindia Foundation.

The foundation announced that 'PLASTINDIA 2023', the 11th edition of international plastics exhibition, conference and convention, will be held from February 1 to February 5, 2023, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Mandaviya said the exhibition will provide opportunities for the exchange of best practices and technologies among industry players and help in the growth of the sector.

The minister said the Modi government is pro-poor, pro-farmer and industry-friendly.

Mandaviya stressed that the country should be self-reliant and at least all critical products should be manufactured in the country only.

He further said the domestic industry should be competitive in the international market.

Mandaviya said the government will frame a long term policy and undertake reforms to attract investment in the sector.

He also asked the plastic industry to focus on research and development and develop technologies to curb pollution.

Mandaviya said single-use plastic cannot be stopped but there is a need to find solutions. It should be biodegradable.

The minister assured that the government will frame policies after doing consultation with all the stakeholders including the industry. He exhorted the industry to prepare a raodmap and a growth strategy for the next 25 years.

The industry should also suggest all the reforms and support that it needs to achieve the desired goal, he added.

Jigish Doshi, President of Plastindia Foundation, highlighted that the plastic industry is worth Rs 5 lakh crore currently.

The domestic production and consumption is estimated at 25 million tonnes (MT) currently, which will touch 30 MT by 2030. The country's imports and exports are also equal, he said, adding that the imports are in the form of polymer while exports include both polymer and finished products.

He urged the government to provide incentives to the industry as it is being given by some of the neighbouring countries.

