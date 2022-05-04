Need to create roadmap for plastic industry for policy support, investment and export promotion: Dr Mandaviya

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya launched Plastindia 2023-11th International Plastic Exhibition & Conference in the presence of Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and MNRE, Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, here today. Senior officials of the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and industry representatives were also present at the meeting.

Addressing the event, Dr. Mandaviya stated that "these exhibitions are important because they will attract international plastic players to the country and provide a platform to learn and exchange ideas and technology". He noted that the government is not only pro-poor but also industry-friendly as industrial growth promotes wealth creation and is important for generating employment and Nation building.

The Union minister highlighted that "India's Petrochemical Industries has been one of the fastest-growing industries in the Indian economy with high demand growth. India is projected to contribute more than 10% of the incremental global growth in Petrochemicals over the next decades". However, amidst the Petrochemical growth globally, volatility, significant Import dependency, and attractive demand growth have been the primary reasons for which India needs Petrochemical assets to meet the domestic and global demand, he added.

The Union Minister further stressed that although import dependency of the country has reduced, there is need for a holistic approach to create an atmosphere for the industrialists to be able to compete globally. He suggested the need to create a roadmap for the plastic industry for long-term policy support, investment as well as export promotion.

Highlighting the achievements of the Chemicals sector in the country, the Union Minister said that today Indian Chemical industry has become a global player and earns foreign exchange for the nation with the "Make in India, Make for World" approach. Exports of Indian Chemicals have registered growth of 106% in 2021-22 over 2013-14. This export growth in the chemical sector would be a boost to our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji's Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

From a green growth perspective, an interdisciplinary approach is needed throughout the value chain from primary chemical and plastic production to waste management, the Union Minister said. Reducing reliance on single-use plastics other than for essential non-substitutable functions, improving waste management practice, and raising consumer awareness about the multiple benefits of recycling are the solutions to the plastic waste problem and help in achieving a sustainable future. The petrochemicals industry should develop a strategy to reduce high carbon footprint, and ocean pollution and focus on adopting green technologies to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 to realize the vision of our Hon'ble Prime Minister of Panchamrit, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Bhagwanth Khuba stated that Demographic dividends, increasing export demand, and enabling Government initiatives are the key growth drivers for the Indian chemical and petrochemicals industry. Attractive business opportunities are present in different segments, including petrochemical intermediates, downstream petrochemicals, packaging, and specialty chemicals. The Indian government is supporting the plastic industry by developing a common infrastructure for all industries. He highlighted the setting up of 10 plastic parks as well the Plastic Export Promotion Council, as proof of the government's commitment to developing this sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)