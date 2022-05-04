Left Menu

Odisha hikes monetary aid for families of matryred soldiers by Rs 5 lakh

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-05-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 22:11 IST
Odisha hikes monetary aid for families of matryred soldiers by Rs 5 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed the state administration to enhance the compassionate assistance amount doled out to the families of soldiers who die on the line of duty to Rs 10 lakh from the current Rs 5 lakh, an official here said.

Patnaik said the assistance was meant for families of valiant Odia soldiers who give up their lives in a war or terrorist-triggered battles.

The state government constituted a welfare fund for the families of martyrs after the Kargil War. Initially, the amount given was Rs 1 lakh. It was subsequently increased to Rs 2 lakh in 2010, and Rs 5 lakh in 2012, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022