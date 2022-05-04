Six injured in explosion at private company

Six employees of a private company here on Wednesday suffered burn injuries following an explosion during a process to extract biodiesel, officials said.

Of them, four have suffered 40 per cent burn injuries and are under treatment at a hospital, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

He added that the other two have been discharged.

The company extracts biodiesel from municipality dumped wasted and it is located on local municipal corporation land.

The explosion occurred when the employees were trying to get carbon separated from the carbon box, the SP said.

Timely use of fire extinguishers and tearing off the clothes of burnt employees by the watchman of the company prevented things from turning worse, he said.

Plant operator Atul Srivastava, labourers Shivraj, Anil Kumar, Robin Kumar Saini, Rinku and Gopal were injured.

