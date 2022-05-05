Left Menu

Ukraine defenders fighting 'bloody battles' inside Mariupol steel works

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 01:30 IST
Ukrainian forces inside Mariupol's Azovstal steel works were fighting "difficult bloody battles" against Russian troops for a second day on Wednesday, the commander of the far-right Azov regiment said.

"I am proud of my soldiers who are making superhuman efforts to contain the pressure of the enemy ... the situation is extremely difficult," commander Denis Prokopenko said in a brief video message released on Telegram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

