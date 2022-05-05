Ukraine defenders fighting 'bloody battles' inside Mariupol steel works
Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 01:30 IST
Ukrainian forces inside Mariupol's Azovstal steel works were fighting "difficult bloody battles" against Russian troops for a second day on Wednesday, the commander of the far-right Azov regiment said.
"I am proud of my soldiers who are making superhuman efforts to contain the pressure of the enemy ... the situation is extremely difficult," commander Denis Prokopenko said in a brief video message released on Telegram.
