U.S. says it is now preparing for a world both with and without an Iran nuclear deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 01:52 IST
The United States is now preparing equally for both a scenario where there is a mutual return to compliance with Iran on a nuclear deal, as well as one in which there is not an agreement, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"Because a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is very much an uncertain proposition, we are now preparing equally for either scenario," Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

