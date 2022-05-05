Albemarle profit more than doubles on robust lithium demand

Albemarle Corp, one of the world's biggest producers of lithium, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit more than doubled as demand rose for the metal used in electric-vehicle batteries.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company posted a net income of $253.4 million, or $2.15 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $95.7 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

