Albemarle profit more than doubles on robust lithium demand

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 02:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 01:58 IST
Albemarle Corp, one of the world's biggest producers of lithium, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit more than doubled as demand rose for the metal used in electric-vehicle batteries.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company posted a net income of $253.4 million, or $2.15 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $95.7 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

