Two persons were arrested with 615 grams of heroin worth Rs 3 crores in the Kohima district of Nagaland, informed the police on Wednesday.

ANI | Kohima (Nagaland) | Updated: 05-05-2022 08:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 08:46 IST
Two held with heroin worth Rs 3 cr in Nagaland's Kohima. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kohima police also intercepted one suspicious vehicle and 49 packets of heroin during the routine checking of vehicles at Peducha.

"We have intercepted one suspicious vehicle and recovered 49 packets of suspected heroin weighing around 615 grams valued at Rs 3 crores in the international market. Two persons were arrested in connection to the seizure," police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

