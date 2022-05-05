Gopal Rai to chair meeting on redevelopment of parks in Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a review meeting with departments and agencies concerned over the redevelopment of around 17,000 parks in the city.

Under a scheme, the government will provide Rs 2.55 lakh per acre to resident welfare associations and NGOs for the creation and maintenance of parks and gardens and decentralised sewage treatment plants.

''A survey is underway to identify unmaintained parks. Around 12,000 parks have been surveyed so far,'' an official said.

Under a pilot project, the government will redevelop a park each in Jyoti Nagar, Timarpur, Rajender Nagar, and Kalkaji as model parks.

There are 16,828 parks in the city and the government wants to equip them with adequate lighting, CCTV cameras, toilets, and power backup.

The redeveloped parks will have dedicated play areas for toddlers and children with child-friendly play equipment, open-air gyms, gazebos and covered seating areas. These parks will also have walking, jogging and cycling tracks and waterbodies.

