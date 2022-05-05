Gopal Rai to chair meeting on redevelopment of parks in Delhi
- Country:
- India
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a review meeting with departments and agencies concerned over the redevelopment of around 17,000 parks in the city.
Under a scheme, the government will provide Rs 2.55 lakh per acre to resident welfare associations and NGOs for the creation and maintenance of parks and gardens and decentralised sewage treatment plants.
''A survey is underway to identify unmaintained parks. Around 12,000 parks have been surveyed so far,'' an official said.
Under a pilot project, the government will redevelop a park each in Jyoti Nagar, Timarpur, Rajender Nagar, and Kalkaji as model parks.
There are 16,828 parks in the city and the government wants to equip them with adequate lighting, CCTV cameras, toilets, and power backup.
The redeveloped parks will have dedicated play areas for toddlers and children with child-friendly play equipment, open-air gyms, gazebos and covered seating areas. These parks will also have walking, jogging and cycling tracks and waterbodies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chinese court sentences U.S. citizen to death for murder - CCTV
More CCTV cameras installed at Jahangirpuri for strict surveillance
HC asks Delhi govt, Police for status report on CCTVs at police stations
HC seeks stand of Delhi Police on plea for installation of CCTV cameras in police stations
UK CCTV monitor grills govt to clarify position on Hikvision engaged in Xinjiang human rights abuses