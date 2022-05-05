Maha: Tiger kills man in Gadchiroli
A 21-year-old man was killed in an attack by a tiger in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district, a forest official said. The duo ventured deep into the forest where a tiger suddenly pounced on Nakade and dragged him away, the official said.
A 21-year-old man was killed in an attack by a tiger in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a forest official said. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the victim, Ajit Nakade, a resident of Desaiganj, went to the Ussegaon forest with a female friend on a two-wheeler. The duo ventured deep into the forest where a tiger suddenly pounced on Nakade and dragged him away, the official said. Nakade's friend managed to escape from the spot and alerted other people, he said. Forest department officials launched a search and later found the man's body, which was sent for postmortem, he added.
