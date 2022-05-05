Left Menu

Rajasthan CM accuses BJP-RSS of inciting violence in state

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP and RSS of instigating violence in several parts of the state, saying that the state government took action on "time".

ANI | Udaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 05-05-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 11:54 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP and RSS of instigating violence in several parts of the state, saying that the state government took action on "time". Gehlot also said that the Rajasthan government will not spare the culprits of the Karauli, Jodhpur and Ramgarh incidents.

"They (RSS and BJP) are setting the agenda. They were planning to incite riots in Karauli, Jodhpur and Ramgarh. We took timely action and due to that only small incidents occurred but we've arrested the culprits and will not spare anyone. We will not allow violence in the state," the chief minister told media persons. Rajasthan has been witnessing various incidents of violence over the past two months leading to disturbed law and order situation in the state.

Tension gripped Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city. There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured. In Karauli, violence broke out after the stone-pelting incident took place at a religious procession in April this year, while a 300-year-old temple was demolished using a bulldozer in Alwar's Rajgarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

