Left Menu

French energy minister expects EU consensus on Russian oil ban by end of week

"But I think we should be able to do it." France has this week hosted an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers to discuss how to deal with Moscow's decision to halt gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for not paying in roubles. The EU has proposed a phased embargo of Russian oil but Europe's complex distribution network and challenges in tracking crude may make it tricky to implement.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-05-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 12:35 IST
French energy minister expects EU consensus on Russian oil ban by end of week
Barbara Pompili Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • France

The French Environment and energy minister, Barbara Pompili, on Thursday said she was confident European Union member states will reach a consensus on how to end Russian oil imports by the end of this week.

"Some countries are more dependent on Russian oil than others, and so we must try to find solutions so that they can come on board this sanction," she told France Info radio. "But I think we should be able to do it." France has this week hosted an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers to discuss how to deal with Moscow's decision to halt gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for not paying in roubles.

The EU has proposed a phased embargo of Russian oil but Europe's complex distribution network and challenges in tracking crude may make it tricky to implement. If implemented, the plan would take effect in six months for crude, and in eight months for diesel and other oil products.

It would follow U.S. and British oil bans and be a watershed for the world's largest trading bloc, which remains dependent on Russian energy amid rising civilian casualties in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022