Left Menu

Vattenfall inks new nuclear fuel deals after halting Russia deliveries

Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall said on Thursday it had secured new long-term nuclear fuel supply deals for two of its plants as Western countries and companies are pushing to reduce dependence on Russia for energy. Vattenfall in March stopped planned deliveries of nuclear fuel from Russia for its nuclear reactors due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it was taking steps to further diversify its coal-sourcing portfolio.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 05-05-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 13:50 IST
Vattenfall inks new nuclear fuel deals after halting Russia deliveries
Vattenfall Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall said on Thursday it had secured new long-term nuclear fuel supply deals for two of its plants as Western countries and companies are pushing to reduce dependence on Russia for energy.

Vattenfall in March stopped planned deliveries of nuclear fuel from Russia for its nuclear reactors due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it was taking steps to further diversify its coal-sourcing portfolio. It said in a statement on Thursday it had signed agreements with U.S group Westinghouse and France-based Framatome, both suppliers already to the utility, to secure fuel supply for the five nuclear reactors at its Forsmark and Ringhals nuclear plants from 2024 onwards.

"These agreements are in line with our strategy to be independent of individual suppliers and countries," Vattenfall Nuclear Fuel chief Ove Nilsson said. Vattenfall did not give details of the quantity, type, and price of the fuel to be supplied.

Vattenfall, which has thermal and nuclear power plants in Sweden, the Netherlands, and Germany as well as a sizeable trading desk, has not been buying gas or other energy commodities from Britain-based Gazprom Marketing & Trading since last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022