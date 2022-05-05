Left Menu

DMK MPs to donate one month's salary to Sri Lanka

Day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the people to contribute to the humanitarian relief material that is supposed to be sent to Sri Lanka in their economic crisis situation, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday announced that the party's MP will be donating their one month salary to the Chief Minister's fund for Sri Lanka.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-05-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 13:55 IST
DMK MPs to donate one month's salary to Sri Lanka
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the people to contribute to the humanitarian relief material that is supposed to be sent to Sri Lanka in their economic crisis situation, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday announced that the party's MP will be donating their one month salary to the Chief Minister's fund for Sri Lanka. For this, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a resolution, seeking permission to supply rice and essential medicines as an aid to Sri Lanka, which was approved by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar had said that Tamil Nadu Government's assistance can supplement what is being provided by the Government of India and informed that Sri Lanka prefers inclusive distribution. On the proposal by the Tamil Nadu government to provide humanitarian assistance to the Island nation, Jaishankar had noted that the state government can direct TN Chief Secretary to coordinate with the Centre for supplying the relief material.

Presently, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022