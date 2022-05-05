Left Menu

Maha: Worker injured during gas pipeline work in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-05-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 14:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old worker sustained burn injuries after sparks from a power line fell on him in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place around 11.13 am at Chandanwadi locality, where work was underway to lay a gas pipeline, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell.

Vinaykumar, a contract worker, was using a concrete breaker when a powerline got cut, causing sparks, he said. The worker sustained burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the civic-run Kalwa hospital, the official said.

Local firemen and the RDMC team were pressed into service to provide assistance, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

