Maha: Worker injured during gas pipeline work in Thane

A 22-year-old worker sustained burn injuries after sparks from a power line fell on him in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place around 11.13 am at Chandanwadi locality, where work was underway to lay a gas pipeline, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell.

Vinaykumar, a contract worker, was using a concrete breaker when a powerline got cut, causing sparks, he said. The worker sustained burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the civic-run Kalwa hospital, the official said.

Local firemen and the RDMC team were pressed into service to provide assistance, he added.

