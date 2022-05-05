Japan will utilize nuclear reactors to reduce dependence on Russian energy - PM Kishida
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 14:12 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that Japan would utilize nuclear reactors to reduce dependence on Russian energy.
Speaking in London he said 150 trillion yen in investment would be raised in the next decade to meet energy needs and promised a roadmap to 2030, maximizing pro-growth carbon pricing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippines has potential to install 21GW of offshore wind power: new roadmap
PPP chairman Bilawal expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London amid row over cabinet berths
India, Finland discuss the roadmap for 'research-driven" collaboration on quantum computing
Bilawal likely to meet Nawaz Sharif in London to 'discuss' Pakistan's 'current political situation'
London's FTSE 100 ends flat as miners weigh; Ibstock tops FTSE 250