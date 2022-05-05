Rosatom assured Hungary that the nuclear plant project was still on track - Hungary's foreign minister

Russia's state-owned nuclear power supplier Rosatom has assured Hungary that from a technological aspect it is still able to build the planned new blocks at Hungary's Paks nuclear plant, the Hungarian foreign minister said on Thursday.

After meeting Rosatom's chief executive, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement that the planned construction of the two new blocks at Paks served Hungary's strategic interests.

