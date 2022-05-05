President Kovind pays floral tributes to Giani Zail Singh
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, paid floral tributes to Giani Zail Singh, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Guwahati today (May 5, 2022).
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, paid floral tributes to Giani Zail Singh, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Guwahati today (May 5, 2022). He paid his respects before the portrait of Giani Zail Singh.
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Giani Zail Singh
Advertisement