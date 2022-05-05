Left Menu

President Kovind pays floral tributes to Giani Zail Singh

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, paid floral tributes to Giani Zail Singh, former President of India,  on his birth anniversary at Guwahati today (May 5, 2022).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 15:16 IST
President Kovind pays floral tributes to Giani Zail Singh
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, paid floral tributes to Giani Zail Singh, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Guwahati today (May 5, 2022). He paid his respects before the portrait of Giani Zail Singh.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022