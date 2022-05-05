Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 16:39 IST
Sunnybee inaugurates 10th outlet in Chennai
Food store retail chain SunnyBee has set up its new outlet in West Mambalam marking its 10th outlet in the city, the company said on Thursday.

The store, spread across 2,000 square feet at Lake View Road, West Mambalam, houses over 3,500 products that include fresh produce from fruits, vegetables, dairy and staples, a company statement said.

''We are thrilled to celebrate our 10th fresh produce store in Chennai, by adding West Mambalam...our brand new re-modeled design store in Mambalam will differentiate the brand with a fresh, clean aesthetic focus on customer experience'', company chief operating officer retail franchise, Sowmik Banerjee said.

SunnyBee also conducts SunnyBee 'Santhai' (market), a farmer-consumer connect platform, in which farmers would be able to sell their produce directly to consumers, the statement added.

