OPEC+ agrees to stick to gradual oil-output hike in June - sources

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 17:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
OPEC+ agreed on Thursday to stick to plans for a gradual oil output increase amounting to 432,000 barrels per day in June, three OPEC+ sources said.

The decision was taken by all ministers before the formal start of the OPEC+ meeting.

