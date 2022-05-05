President to launch Anglo American’s Zero Emission Haulage Solution

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to officiate the launch of Anglo American's nuGen™️ Zero Emission Haulage Solution at the Mogalakwena PGM mine in Mokopane, Limpopo.

The nuGen™️ Zero Emissions Haulage Solution is hydrogen-powered, ultra-class mine haul truck that has been converted to run on hydrogen that will be produced on-site in hybrid combination with a battery.

The Haulage Solution is designed to operate fully laden with a payload of 290 tonnes in conventional mine conditions.

The use of this technology demonstrates the efficiency of hydrogen in the heaviest classes of transport and the role it can play in the transition toward a low carbon future.

In a statement on Thursday, The Presidency said this innovative investment fulfills part of the pledges made by Anglo American at the South Africa Investment Conference to contribute to the expansion of the South African economy, including assisting South African industry to achieve a clean energy future.

"President Ramaphosa will as part of the launch activities observe the working demonstration of the nuGen™️ hydrogen-powered truck and join a guided tour of Anglo American's on-site hydrogen production, storage and refueling complex, which incorporates the largest electrolyser in Africa," the Presidency said.

Following his tour of the mine the President will deliver an address at the formal proceedings of the launch of the nuGen™️ Zero Emission Haulage Solution.

South Africa is committed, as a signatory to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and Paris Agreement, to a just transition, a low carbon economy and a climate-resilient society.

South Africa is party to an historic agreement signed in 2021 with France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union to mobilise an initial $8.5 billion over the next three to five years.

This is through a range of instruments, including grants and concessional finance, to support the implementation of the revised NDC through a just transition to a low carbon and climate resilient economy.

