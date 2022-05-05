Alwaleed says Musk will be "excellent leader" for Twitter
Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 18:41 IST
Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said on Thursday billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will be an "excellent leader" for Twitter.
"Great to connect with you my "new" friend @elonmusk (..) I believe you will be an excellent leader for Twitter to propel and maximise its great potential," Alwaleed said in tweet responding to Kingdom Holding on Twitter.
"Kingdom Holding Company and I look forward to roll our ~$1.9 bn in the "new" Twitter and join you on this exciting journey," he added.
