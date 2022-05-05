Left Menu

Bengal signs MoU with Flipkart to create pool of supply chain operators

Under Flipkarts Supply Chain Operations Academy programme, the partnership will train the youth of West Bengal in an online format free of cost.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

E-commerce major Flipkart on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paschim Banga Society of Skill Development (PBSSD), part of the West Bengal government's technical education, to impart industry training to youths to help create a pool of skilled supply chain operators in the state.

After completing the course and assessment, successful candidates will be given an opportunity to do on-the-job training at a Flipkart facility for 45 days as trainees at a stipend of Rs 17,500. ''This partnership will help bridge the skill gap for the booming warehousing and supply chain industry in West Bengal besides enhancing commercial and social development in the state,” PBSSD Project Director Swarup Kumar Paul said. Under Flipkart’s Supply Chain Operations Academy programme, the partnership will train the youth of West Bengal in an online format free of cost. The certificate of training (Joint Certification) will be given to successful candidates.

Flipkart launched the Supply Chain Operations Academy in 2021.

The Flipkart programme aims to certify over 4,000 individuals in the first year by offering 15 days of online training and 45 days of on-the-job training at its supply chain facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

