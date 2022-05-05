Left Menu

Building collapse in China's Changsha kills 26

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 19:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twenty six people died when a housing block collapsed in the Chinese city of Changsha last week, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday after several days of rescue efforts.

Rescuers have pulled ten people from the rubble of the eight-storey "self-built" house in Hunan province which collapsed on April 29, according to CCTV.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation by local authorities and several people have been arrested, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

