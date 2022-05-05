Left Menu

Fire breaks out at shop in Timber Mart Market in Mumbai

A fire broke out at a shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road area of Mumbai on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-05-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 19:39 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road area of Mumbai on Thursday. A total of six fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame.

Fire fighting operations are underway. No casualties or injuries reported yet, informed Mumbai Fire Brigade. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

