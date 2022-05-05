Punjab CM asks farmers to go for alternative crops to save groundwater

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday called upon farmers to opt for alternative crops to save groundwater and said his government will extend all possible help to those who go for crop diversification.

Addressing a gathering at the state level function to mark 299th birth anniversary of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia here, he said he was constantly engaged in brainstorming discussions with agriculture experts to save ground water for the past several days.

"It is the most crucial issue confronted by all of us besides a worrisome problem for our future generations as well," Mann said.

Seeking cooperation from people, especially farmers, the chief minister said his government's intentions were crystal clear to save Punjab and several major decisions would be taken soon with the support of farmers to boost crop diversification. He also said the government would extend all possible help to those who were adopting crop diversification. He also appealed to the farmers to sow paddy only during the monsoon season so that groundwater could be saved. Expressing deep concern over the fast depleting groundwater, Mann said, "It is our collective duty to save this precious natural resource for future generations." Mann said Punjab was rife with corruption and mafia which would soon be eradicated. He said leaders of previous governments were "hand in glove" to enjoy government facilities for the past many decades despite losing the elections. He said such leaders were still not ready to give up government facilities, including government accommodations, but due to tough decisions being taken by his government, it will not happen anymore. Mann also called upon his MLAs and party functionaries to work with utmost sincerity, honesty and dedication, and stand by the truth to safeguard the rights of people.

The chief minister said leaders of the previous governments used to take decisions for their own vested interests after coming to power. But now it is only 50 days since his government came to power, during which many pro-people decisions have been taken, said Mann.

He said his government has issued advertisements for more than 26,000 government jobs. At the same time, he assured that many more major decisions would be taken in the coming days for the welfare of the state. Mann assured the youth that his government would create opportunities for their better future in Punjab and no one would have to go abroad for employment.

Paying homage to Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia on his birth anniversary, Mann said he had inherited the legacy of Sikhism, bravery and spirit to fight for the downtrodden. He further said, "Tragedy of today is that we have been persecuted by our own people who have been in power for the last several decades and they have looted their own state." PTI CORR CHS VSD SRY

